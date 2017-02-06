Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is set to be launched on March 7, and the game is currently undergoing a closed beta testing period at the moment. But that’s not stopping Ubisoft from releasing the Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ companion app early, with a lot of preliminary info and a mini-game to boot.

Companion apps for console-based games are becoming popular these days, but depending on how the app is designed, it can either compliment the main game or just be a marketing ploy at best. It looks like Ubisoft has designed Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ to be a lot more usable with the game, as well as provide a lot of useful and interesting information about the elements in the game.

Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ will sync up with the main game once it is launched – it will show real time intelligence information, maps, and other useful in-game news. The Guerrilla mini-game should give you some stuff to do while waiting, and it provides some backstory for the narrative of the new Ghost Recon game. Lastly, you can view information dossiers for characters, files for missions, and other information – all available within the app.

The companion app is now available to download for free, and if you’re interested to get early info about the upcoming Ghost Recon game, this one is for you. Check out the download link below.

SOURCE: Ubisoft

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store