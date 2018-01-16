There is a reason why Xiaomi devices are very popular – they make relatively affordable smartphones that don’t necessarily have low specs. Xiaomi has found a great balance in putting out budget-friendly devices that have competent hardware, and a lot of people are finding out that they are great deals for the price they have. It’s no surprise that TWRP are supporting more and more Xiaomi devices.

Team Win Recovery Project – or just TWRP for those who use it – is probably the default custom recovery that most people will use should they find reasons to tweak and customize their phones. TWRP custom recovery, with its touch interface and easy learning curve, has taken over from ClockworkMod and never looked back.

Now TWRP is available for several Xiaomi Redmi line devices – if you didn’t know, the “Redmi” tag means these will be lower end devices. TWRP now officially supports the recently launched Redmi 5A budget device, the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite.

These devices carry the MIUI interface of Xiaomi, and there might be some of you who prefer to have an interface closer to stock Android. In that case, you will have to unlock the bootloader of your device, install the official TWRP custom recovery (download from the official site), and look for an AOSP-based custom ROM to flash.

VIA: XDA