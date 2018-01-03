Team Win Recovery Project – or just TWRP for those who love it and use it – is known in the Android community as probably the best custom recovery you can use for flashing custom files and software into your Android device. It took over ClockWorkMod’s throne with its touchscreen interface and never looked back. Now they’re adding support to a number of new devices, including the famed Razer Phone.

Popular gaming company Razer has wanted to put out its own smartphone for quite a while now, and it finally did it with the Razer Phone. The Razer Phone has been hyped as a true “gamer’s phone” – with features that enhance your mobile gaming experience. But if you wanted to tweak the software of said phone, it’s nice to know that TWRP now supports the Razer Phone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus both carry the Redmi budget branding of Xiaomi – but it doesn’t mean that they’re not competent phones. These phablets – the Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch screen while the Redmi 5 Plus a 6-inch display in rare 2K resolution – are powered by efficient Snapdragon processors (450 and 625) and should be a hit with budget-conscious consumers. TWRP now supports both phones as well.

You can download the TWRP versions for each of these phones via the source link below, or via TWRP’s website.

VIA: XDA