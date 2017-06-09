TWRP – short for Team Win Recovery Project – is probably the most popular custom recovery out there at the moment. If you plan to do any tweaking or flashing of custom or aftermarket stuff on your phone, it might probably have to go through TWRP. The good news is that TWRP is adding support for more devices, always a good sign for a custom recovery.

TWRP is pretty prompt in adding support for newer devices – it didn’t take long for the developers of TWRP to put out a version compatible with the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Now they’re adding support for the new HTC flagship – the HTC U11 – which is pretty fast work for the guys at TWRP.

Here are the other phones added to their support list:

– HTC U11 (ocn)

– Fairphone 2 (fp2)

– Acer Liquid Z500 (Z500)

– Samsung Galaxy Core Plus (cs02)

– Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

– Wingtech Redmi 2 (wt88047)

– Lenovo A7000-a (aio_row)

– BQ Aquaris X (bardock)

– BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardock)

If you want to download the files for installation, check out the TWRP official download site here. Make sure you download the correct file for the model of your supported phone. We don’t want to risk bricking your phone, eh?

VIA: Android Police