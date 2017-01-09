We’re not sure what is happening here but we’re looking forward to any official feedback from Google. You see, it’s ‘Trusted Voice’ feature has been having some problems lately. This is according to some users who said that their Trusted Voice isn’t working at times. We can say for some devices because it seems some models aren’t responding as they should. Apparently, some users are seeing their Trusted Voice turned off randomly and automatically.

Artem Russakovskii, the guy behind APK Mirror and Android Police, said recently that Trusted Voice is turning off automatically. This means when you try to use the Voice Search and the Google Assistant, you may not receive any answer because it is locked. Before a respond is received, you must first unlock the feature.

We’re also guessing this change could be a result of the upcoming version 6.10 of the Google app which is still on beta apk. However, some devices that still don’t have the latest Google app are also seeing the problem. The Nexus 6P was previously reported to also experience such.

This could also be experienced in other Android phones but we have yet to hear more reports. If you happen to see such, let us know below.

VIA: Android Police