Google is always busy enhancing its many products and services. The next one to be updated is the main Google app although it’s still in beta version (apk). The updates were released only last Tuesday and was quickly picked up by Android Police who gladly shared some information and what to expect. There aren’t much new features but frequent users of the app will notice a thing or two. Only the apk is available for now but if you install it, you will see some changes like a new gesture-based search action, new input method for the Google Assistant, and the latter’s integration with Android Wear.

The new Google assistant can now take commands using a voice prompt, as well as, typed communications. Google assistant is coming to Android Wear. This has been confirmed already and looks like it’s ready soon. In the near future, you may also choose the language for your wearable device and the partner phone. Two different languages can be chosen–one for each device.

The latest update also brings new Search gestures that may allow ‘swipe down’ action on the home screen. Based on the code teardown, there may be an option to choose ‘In Apps’ and ‘All’ as default type of search.

The changes are few but interesting that we’re excited for the official release of the app update.

Download Google from APK Mirror

