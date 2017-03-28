Truecaller is set to truly make receiving phone calls as worry-free as possible. It won’t block scammers and fraudsters the way T-Mobile’s Scam ID and Scam Block technology does but this one will give you more information about the caller. By reading on some details presented on the screen, you can decide on your own if you will take or reject a particular call. The idea of this Truecaller Called ID is to show identification of all callers found on the database. Info will be shown as a simple Flash SMS even before a call reaches the user.

Truecaller 8 is offered with a subscription-based service so you can block those spam calls. There are too many spammers who want nothing but your money. They will do everything in their power to get you talking and hopefully, get important bits from you. If they are lucky and if you’re too vulnerable, you may give them your credit card details. Phone marketing is still a common strategy but at this day and age, it’s pretty annoying. Actually, it’s uneccesary.

The Airtel Truecaller ID service will roll out in India this coming April. It’s one of Truecaller’s biggest partnerships. This is one mobile identity platform that you can trust for your everyday life. You are guaranteed that calls will be blocked so your time isn’t wasted.

Truecaller 8 is the updated version of that app that allows you to control your SMS inbox. It adds the Truemessenger experience so the same spam blocking features are utilized. This way, spam messages will go straight to the spam folder. Some of the app’s many capabilities include the following: (1) automatic identification of every unknown SMS; (2) automatic blocking of spam and telemarketing SMS, (3) blocking by name and number series; and (4) flash messaging.

Truecaller also added Truecaller Pay but only in India. This one takes advantage of Truecaller Mobile Identity Platform that aims for an effective peer-to-peer payment solution. It’s secure and safe as Truecaller relied on the ICICI with Bank Grade Security to handle transactions. Truecaller 8 also works with Google Duo. Expect improved video calling all the time right within the Truecaller app.

SOURCE: True Caller