Every phone must have Scam ID and Scam Block. Thank heavens for such services from T-Mobile because believe it or not, even if “talking on the phone” is not as popular as before, there are still companies who do phone marketing. If not legit advertising, there are scammers who will try to woo you into thinking something is worth your hard-earned money. The mobile carrier definitely knows how to protect its customers from scam calls and annoying fakers. Honestly, scamming is such a big industry, costing millions of dollars each year.

With the new feature, T-Mobile customers can identify if an incoming call is a scam. This is like an improved caller ID where you are notified who is calling. The good thing is scam calls are stopped before you receive them. The goal is that you won’t be bothered anymore with calls that you don’t really need to answer.

T-Mobile’s Scam ID and Scam Block will work on every phone on the network. The technology is still patent-pending but it works and is something that is very useful to fight off the scammers. We don’t think those scammers will ever stop. They will only try new approaches but blocking them is a step forward by the mobile carrier.

Scam ID and Scam Block features work by scanning an incoming call first. The number is checked with a database of possible scammers or fraudsters. If there is a match, T-Mobile will warn the customer that it may be a scammer. There is no actually “blocking” yet but at least you have an idea who or what could it be.

T-Mobile ONE customers will receive Scam ID and Scam Block first. Other customers will soon have the feature enabled on their phones. It’s easy to activate actually. Feel free to do the following steps:



• To enable, dial #ONI# (#664#) and press the call button in your phone’s dialer.

• To turn on Scam Block, dial #ONB# (#662#).

• To turn it off, dial #OFB# (#632#).

• To check if Scam Block is on or off, dial #STS# (#787#).

More information about the automatic scam protection HERE.

SOURCE: T-Mobile