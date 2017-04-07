Around this time a month ago, pre-registration started for a new Transformers-based fighting game – this was called “Transformers: Forged to Fight”. Now the game is finally out globally for Android gamers via the Google Play Store. If you want to lock robotic fists in your fighting game, you might want to try this.





Transformers: Forged to Fight is a fighting game, quite like Marvel: Contest of Champions which we feel inspired the fighting gameplay in this new game. The initial feedback is that the controls for the fighting game seems to be spot on, so you will probably enjoy the fighting elements of the new game.

As you play, you will be able to collect more Transformers for your collection. Your collection of robots protect your base, so it will be good to upgrade and collect as much as possible. There’s a strategy element to the game as well, to keep it fresh.

The game is free to play, with IAPs – pretty much what you expected. The IAPs are for purchasing the in-game currency of Energon Cubes as well as starter packs. Check out the game via the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store