If you’re the type that constantly misplaces your stuff, TrackR is an outfit that might become dear to you. They’ve announced a number of new products at CES 2017, and the smallest one of these – the TrackR pixel – is now available in the US, helping you ease your forgetful mind and actually helping you find your stuff.

The TrackR pixel is the smallest product TrackR has, and it should help you locate misplaced things like smartphones, keys, and all the stuff you should keep on your person. This one has a LED light to make it easier to find things even in poorly-lit places. It is 26mm in diameter and 5mm thin, making it one of the smallest Bluetooth products in the market. It comes in nine different colors, you can can pick one in your favorite hue.

The dongle will bring with it the social features we’ve come to know with TrackR devices. There’s the crowd locate feature for finding your item if it is outside of the Bluetooth’s range, but you would have to hope there’s another TrackR user in the area. There’s also family sharing for tracking a single dongle with multiple phones and accounts.

The TrackR pixel works with its own companion app, and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and higher. An 8-pack of the TrackR pixel will set you back USD$100, while each individual unit costs USD$25.00.

