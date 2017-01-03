If you’re the type of person who constantly misplaces things even just around the house, having small tracking devices you can attach to your important items can go a long way in easing your forgetful mind and actually helping you find these misplaced things. TrackR is one such company that has created personal item management innovations and at the upcoming CES 2017, they will be unveiling three new products to help you keep track of your life.

The new products include two kinds of trackers and a wall plug to help you manage those items that you are tracking. The TrackR pixel is the more affordable of the two and is smaller and lighter than the previously released TrackR bravo. It has an LED light so it can be easier to find things even in poorly-lit places. It is 26mm in diameter and 5mm thin, making it one of the smallest in the market. It comes in nine different colors and will cost you just $24.99 each. Meanwhile, the TrackR wallet 2.0 is one of the thinnest trackers available in the market at just 2mm. It is actually as thick as two credit cards and is in fact shaped like a credit card. It has new carbon fiber technology to maintain all the functionality of a tracker while remaining as thin as it is. It even has replaceable CR2016 batteries somewhere in there. It will cost you $29.99 per card.

The third product is actually a Bluetooth, Wi-Fi wall plug called TrackR atlas and its goal is to make it easier for you to track all your tagged items when you’re in your house. Using the TrackR cloud-based platform, you can create a floor plan of your house in the app and it will detect all of the tagged items and show you where they are in your house. You can set alerts for when an item enters or leaves a specific room and you can also check the history of where each item has been. It can integrate with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices so you can ask Alexa where an item is. It costs $39.99.

All three devices are already available for pre-order through the TrackR website. They will be showcased at their booth at CES 2017 this week but will be available in the market by Spring 2017.

SOURCE: TRackR