If you lived in the days just before Diablo 3 was launched, you will remember a lot of people wanting to get into RPGs but not really wanting to invest the kind of time you would have to give to finish something as intensive as Neverwinter Nights or any other epic RPG. Torchlight was designed to give people a casual gaming approach to hack ‘n slash RPG. Now we have “Torchlight: The Legend Continues” on mobile.

We have to tell you upfront that Torchlight: The Legend Continues is not an exact port of the original game you’ve come to know and love. You might be expecting the same thing, and might get frustrated in the process. This new game is indeed an RPG, but think of it as a follow-up to the classic version, and one you can bring along with you.

The visuals are top notch, there seems to be a lot that you can do on the gameplay side. Players will battle through a variety of dungeons, inevitably collecting gold and loot. You pick the best, and sell the others. If you remember the original, there is a random nature to maps and dungeons in the game. They kept this element in the mobile game such that you will never play the same map twice, and the monsters and obstacles you face will always be different.

The game is on soft launch in the Philippines, so heads up for those gamers in that territory. It might be soft launching in your area as well (not in the US, obviously) so better check out the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store