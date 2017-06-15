A new Toontastic 3D app was launched only last January but Google is rolling out new themes featuring Fruit Ninja and Disney Pixar’s Cars 3. The latter has yet to be shown in theaters. Adding the new themes just makes the app more exciting than ever especially for the little children. In case you didn’t know, this Toontastic 3D app allows kids to expand their imagination further. If you’re a parent, you know how challenging it is to educate and keep the kids entertained especially during summer vacation.

The storytelling app allows the children even the adults to make their own stories. They can draw and animate their own cartoons for their stories they are creating. The app lets them narrate and record their own cartoon movies. Many children have started their way to becoming content creators and moviemakers with the Toontastic 3D. Over 24,000 hours of videos and 2.5 million cartoons have been made since the app’s launch already.

The app gets the new themes that feature Lightning McQueen, Mater, Jackson Storm, Miss Fritter, and Cruz Ramirez. You can build a story set in either the Thunder Hollow demolition derby or the Florida 500 raceway. With the app update, you can also view a behind-the-scenes tour of the Pixar Animation Studios where the movie was made. You can add these new characters for a limited time only. Last day to add them is September 30.

For fans of Fruit Ninja, you can now create stories with heroes Seb, Niya, Peng, and Ralph. You’ve seen them on YouTube Red Originals as the Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force. You can start narrating new adventures of these ninjas fighting against the Clean Bee.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)