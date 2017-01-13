Kids should have limited access to some gadgets and technology but you still have to make sure they are still worthwhile and educational. They must offer value for your children’s time. Of course, the good parent that you are shouldn’t be giving them trash. You see, technology isn’t evil. There are many good things about it. You only need to explore and be willing to evaluate what really matters.

Don’t expect the children to know what is right from wrong. As their guardian, it is your duty to identify what will be beneficial to them. While there are very entertaining apps and games, there are only few reliable ones that are educational. One powerful tool we know is Toontastic. It’s a special app that enhances the kids’ creativity by teaching them to code, doodle, draw, animate, write stories, and make their own adventures.

The original Toontastic app has been a success but it’s now getting an upgrade to 3D. It makes storytelling more fun and exciting because it’s like having a digital puppet theater. Your children’s drawings and imagination can come alive with this app where they can develop interactive 3D worlds, use 3D drawing tools, use different characters they can customize, and animate stories they want to share.

Just like the original Toontastic, we know this 3D version will allow children to build what they want to share or even projects and reports for school. We’re certain parents and educators will love this as well because of the many new features.

Download Toontastic 3D from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Google