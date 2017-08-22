We think more and more people are getting convinced that luxury smartphones are just that – a luxury for people who can afford it and honestly, quite a bit of a waste of money. This very high end market has stumbled a bit in recent times, with luxury smartphone maker Vertu finally biting the dust a month ago. But Tonino Lamborghini remains convinced that there will still be a market for their newest luxury smartphone – the Alpha One.

Tonino Lamborghini is the design firm founded by the heir to the Italian Lamborghini riches, and they have released a new luxury smartphone still on the template of past luxury smartphones we’ve seen. At least, the Alpha One has somewhat updated specs – unlike the Vertu smartphones which usually had weak specs. The 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED screen is powered by a 2-year old Snapdragon 820 processor (a bit old, don’t you think, and disappointing), with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that you can expand via microSD.

There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and you’ll find fine Italian leather with gold stitching all around, which is water-resistant too. You get a 20MP main camera, which has higher resolution than most flagship smartphones, but is unfortunately unable to shoot 4K videos. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and there’s “liquid alloy” metal for the frame, which is supposedly stronger than titanium.

But for all its features, you’re not spending USD$2,500 to get a phone with technology no other phone has – in fact, the Samsung Galaxy S8 probably has more features to offer. The Alpha One is a status symbol, and that’s what you’re buying if you have that kind of money in your bank account. You spend it on a leather clad phone, because while you can already buy a car at that price, you might already have more cars than you would need anyways.

SOURCE: Lamborghini