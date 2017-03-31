The idea is to give you a tactical action game that would work on a smartphone, and Ubisoft is harnessing the techno-military genre borne out of the Tom Clancy franchise in gaming. It can’t be too ambitious, and the limitations will be the phone itself – but it has to be as engaging as any other techno-military game. So the answer is Tom Clancy’s ShadowBreak, a tactical shooting game that is soft launching as of today.

In Tom Clancy’s ShadowBreak, players will take the role of an elite sniper. And just in case we’ve all seen that sniper game before (we have), ShadowBreak attempts to complicate your life by putting you in charge of a team of military specialists as well. The team serves as your attacking force while you take the shot from your sniper’s perch. Pretty interesting.

You and your team will come up against criminals and radicals known collectively as “Shadow Nations”. You troops attack, you provide the sniper support. It sounds straightforward, but you understand that this has the potential to get really action-packed. ShadowBreak’s gameplay comes in three-minute matches. Your attention will be split between deploying troops, and moving your sniper between vantage points to defend your troops, protect your bases, and hunt your sniper opponent.

ShadowBreak is soft-launching in Canada at time of writing, and the game will be available globally soon. It will probably be a free to play game with IAPs – but there has been no announcement to that effect yet.

SOURCE: Ubisoft