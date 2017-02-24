Right about now, if you’re still part of the Pokemon GO-playing crowd, you’d have some new challenges in trying to catch ‘em all – especially as the Generation 2 Pokemon just got released. That’s 80 more mons that you need to catch in your Pokedex. So here are some things you might want to take note of when you go out and hunt those cute little mons.

Heads up for Regional Pokemon in your area

If you remember from all the way back when Pokemon GO came out, it became apparent that there were just some Pokemon that could be out of reach for you because they are locked to specific regions. But don’t you worry, there are bound to be some of these rare ones in your area. Tauros, for example, is abundantly available to catch in the US and Canada. Kangaskhan is obviously locked to Australia, and they are reportedly as abundant as kangaroos themselves.

Mr. Mime can be found all over the European Union and UK, and a new addition to regional mons is the Gen-2 Heracross, which can be found all over South America. Farfetch’d is a flying Pokemon that is found in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and some parts of China – but this mon is particularly rare. And lastly, Corsola seems to be found in areas that straddle the equator – from US, the Caribbean, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Egg priorities

If you want to go the way of hatching eggs to build up your Pokedex, remember the general rule – the further you have to walk, the better chances of getting a rare one. There are more than thirty mons available in the 2KM and 5KM eggs, and the most powerful Pokemon in the game can sometimes be hatched from 10KM eggs. There are rare ones in the 5KM eggs as well, if you’re looking to get a Porygon or a Lickitung.

Check out the source link below for the complete list of Pokemon you can hatch from eggs.

Not yet released, or one in a million

Then there are the ones that are part of the games Pokedex, but are just not available in the game yet because… they’re just not. These are the legendary Pokemon, and Niantic seems to be saving them up for specific events. Here’s the list:

1. Articuno – Legendary

2. Zapados – Legendary

3. Moltres – Legendary

4. Mewtwo – Legendary

5. Mew – Mythic

6. Delibird

7. Smeargle

8. Raiko – Legendary

9. Entei – Legendary

10. Suicune – Legendary

11. Lugia – Legendary

12. Ho-oh – Legendary

13. Celebi – Mythic

The Delibird, for instance, is usually available during the December festive season. This Pokemon is relatively useless, but rare enough that you would want one for your Pokedex. So here’s to waiting for December 2017 for that one.

VIA: SlashGear