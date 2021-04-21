Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was released as the first Wear OS watch with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. It already received a follow-up in the form of the TicWatch Pro S introduced last month. If you own the said smartwatch, you may plug it on the charging dock, connect the device to your smartphone over Bluetooth or WiFi, and wait for the update. It should start automatically. The update has rolled out since April 19 and should be available to all users by April 24.

The update for the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS delivers new features such as the option to disable long-press power button to activate the Google Assistant. You may also notice a new Weather tile, new theater mode, plus a new Screen brightness layout. You may also notice support for regular enter-exit the essential mode.

As for the enhancements, the update has improved the ringtone volume bar’s display and the media volume to match the real volume. Sorting of apps in Mobvoi Launcher has been optimized. Accuracy of off-body detection is also better.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset’s performance has been improved in many ways by the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS H-MR2 update. Shutdown charging animation is also optimized. On the Google Assistant settings, you will notice the “OK Google” switch previously from the device’s settings menu.

Several known bugs have been fixed. Some people noticed the Phone app disappearing from the Mobvoi Launcher when pairing with a phone. It’s been fixed together with the problem of the screen not locking when charging. The issue of Auto-DND not working is also fixed.