A few weeks ago, we said a TicWatch Pro 3 was leaked on Amazon UK. There is no official announcement from the company yet but we believe it will launch very soon. The smartwatch is believed to run on Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. TicWatch has released a number of new models this year. We remember the TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS coming with 1GB RAM. There is also the Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ and the TicWatch GTX. The TicWatch Pro 3 has been mentioned on a Reddit thread with a link to a Shopee page that has since been deleted.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is listed with 1GB of RAM, a 595mAh battery, and Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. It’s not available anywhere yet but we’re guessing it’s almost ready in Malaysia. We got the images posted on the Shopee page.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch retina AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution. It’s all-day readable as made possible by the backlighted TN screen. Based on the images, the TicWatch Pro 3 comes with TicHearing and TicPulse. TicHearing is a feature that measures environmental noise between 30dB to 120 dB. It alerts the user of any potential damage to the hearing and nervous system. TicPulse is an accurate heart rate monitoring (24/7). It uses infrared light detection at sleep to avoid sensor lighting disturbing.

There is also TicBreathe feature that monitors your heart rate and stress changes. It can help a person to relax through breathing training sessions. TicOxygen measures blood oxygen saturation while doing a workout or sleeping. It can offer insight into your health. TicExercise offers more than ten exercise modes that include Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Run, Cycling, Indoor Cycling, FreeStyle Swimming, Pool Swimming, Rowing Machine, Elliptical Machine, Yoga, Gymnastics, Mountain Climbing, and Trail Running.

The health and fitness smartwatch was previously leaked on Amazon UK. It was initially listed £299.99 ($390) but became £399.99 ($519). The wearable device is believed to be introduced this coming October 1.