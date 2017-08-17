If you literally have nothing to do, then looking up these games for your Android device might be a good way to pass the time. These are premium games, but they’re free for a limited time, so you better get them now while you don’t have to spend for them!

Dungeon999

As what the title of the game says, this is a game where you explore 999 dungeons – are you up for that? This is basically a hack-n-slash RPG where you have a character and you just hack your way through dungeons and monsters and enemies. If you ever feel like wasting your time, this is the best way to do it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Riptide GP2

If you’re a fan of racing games, Riptide GP2 will still hold up. Riptide GP 2 a high-speed jetski action racing game, and you get quite decent graphics here – real-time lighting, enhanced visuals and more. This was a great game when it came out in 2014, and three years after, it still holds up. Get it while you can do so without paying for it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Alien Shooter

Alien Shooter is a port of a classic isometric view shooter on Windows. If you’re up to shooting up some aliens, this is the game to go with. And it’s free! You play one of the few survivors of a massive alien invasion, and you have to battle hundreds of alien creatures to survive. The gameplay is pretty simple –control your character’s movement with your left thumb while shooting and launching grenades with your right thumb. Your gun aims automatically, meaning you only have to worry about pressing the shoot button. Sounds fun, right?

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Cluedo on Android

You remember long nights around this classic board game, with you and your friends trying to figure out who murdered Mr. Boddy in the grand Tudor Mansion? Well, Cluedo is now on Android devices, and for a limited time, the game is free to download. The murder-mystery board game pits players against each other to solve the murder case. If you’re wondering if the game is as fun on mobile, pick it up now at no cost at all!

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store