The Witcher is already an old game. Not many people know that it is actually a book series from the early ’90s. It has recently gained a following since Netflix released the TV series in 2019. Now, we are learning about a new game entitled “The Witcher: Monster Slayer”. It is something we can consider next-level because it is not your usual board game or RPG. This one incorporates augmented reality as monsters come alive on your phone screen whether on Android or iOS. Think Pokemon GO-style The Witcher.

This free-to-play game was developed and released by Spokko. The latter is part of CD PROJEKT which actually published the RPG standout The Witcher board game in 2014 and The Witcher Battle Arena. In this game, Geralt of Rivia is not around so a new monster slayer is needed.

No Geralt, no problem. The Continent has you. Those monsters roaming the land are increasing in numbers. They need to be gone from this world. You can see them in AR as you explore your surrounding. Now you won’t just see pocket monsters but larger ones that are vicious and deadly.

Just like Geralt, you can brew and use potions and oils. Prepare monster bait and craft bombs to finally slay the monsters. This first-person AR game follows a story. There are numerous quests that will bring you to more exciting adventures. After all these, you can consider yourself a professional monster slayer–like Geralt.

“The Witcher: Monster Slayer” will be released for both Android and iOS. It will come soon to the Google Play Store so watch out for it. Who’s excited?