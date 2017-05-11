Would you believe that The Sims is the same age as a high school senior now? Yep, you are that old. If you started your gaming career with this simulation franchise, then you must know how much it has evolved in almost two decades. The desktop version is now on version 4 but there are a number of spin-offs already. There’s now ‘The Sims Mobile’ that was recently launched, hoping to reach the millions of mobile consumers.

The Sims Mobile on Android is already the second time Electronic Arts (EA) is releasing the game for smartphones and tablets. In 2012, the company launched The Sims FreePlay but it featured a different gameplay. After years of development and some tweaking, the company is launching a new game closer to the original experience.

Watch the game trailer below to get an idea:

If you’ve played The Sims before, you will notice the familiar mechanics. New jobs and skills have been added while elements of socializing and relationships are still there. Inside the game, you can create new Sims with unique personalities, build a home you can call your own, play together with other characters, and shape your Sims’ legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Game is free to download but in-app items are available for purchase. It’s currently on a soft launch in Brazil and is not yet out in the United States.

Download The Sims Mobile from the Google Play Store

VIA: SlashGear