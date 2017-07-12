Google just announced that the second Google Play Indie Games Festival is coming up on September 23, and will be held in San Francisco. What’s more, they’re now accepting submissions from developers in US and Canada, who can submit their entries through an online form until August 6, 2017.

The first ever Google Play Indie Games Festival was such a hit, unearthing cool little indie mobile games developed for specifically Android. Last year, there were seven finalists and eventually three winners. Was it just a coincidence that all winners were from the puzzle game genre? We didn’t really expect that to happen, but it did.

So for this year, 20 finalists will be selected from the pool of entries. These finalists will then have the chance to demo their games in front of a panel of judges. There will be the three awards up for grabs, taken from the 20 finalists.

Last year, around 300 people showed up for the inaugural Google Play Indie Games Festival, and Google says they want to keep the event small. The priority is for the attendees to speak with developers and that feedback about the games on show will be heard.

SOURCE: Google