Game creator Yoshiro Kimura is not a household name in gaming by any means of imagination, but those who do remember him do so because of the quirky games he has put out. These were mainly in Japan, where oddball humor is not lost on the population. It’s great, though, that we’re getting Kimura’s “Dandy Dungeon” because you will play it for the “LOLz” as much as for it being a cool RPG title.

The hero of Dandy Dungeon is a Japanese salaryman named Yamada who is spurred on by love (of course). Fired by his boss and meeting the girl of his dreams from next door, he is emboldened to create a game where he puts himself as the main character and Maria-chan as the damsel in distress. The final boss is modeled after his evil boss, and the game is so meta that we’re going to play exactly the game the character created… in the game.

The gameplay takes place in Yamada’s game itself – a dungeon crawler which you’ll go through RPG dungeons. You must draw the path for the hero, and the character will follow your direction. Drawing a line that covers the entire floor will earn you bonuses treasure, but of course, it’s more difficult to do. You will have items can be used anytime, such as health potions or magic spells. In between these sessions, you’ll be in Yamada’s apartment – used mainly to upgrade your gear, buy new items, and move the story forward.

If you have a thing for quirky story-based games, this one is for you. We will probably enjoy our time with this, so why don’t you join us? Download it free from the link below.

