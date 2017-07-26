The Nintendo Switch is one of those novel console ideas from the Japanese gaming giant, although truth be told, the jury is still out if it’s a certified hit or not. What it has, though, is some nifty wireless controllers called Joy-Cons, which you can use either connected or separate from your Switch console. Wait, what? You want to use it for your Android gaming as well? That’s a brilliant idea!

The Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con connects to the console via standard Bluetooth connection, so it isn’t a stretch of imagination to wonder if it can be paired with an Android device. The tricky part, of course, using both sides together as your gaming controller for gaming on an Android smartphone or tablet. That’s where the Joy-Con Enabler app comes in.

This was made by XDA member Ankit Chowdhury, and it basically does what it says it does – allow you to use your Switch’s Joy-Cons as Android game controller. The catch is this – you need root access for it to work. But if your device is rooted, the app is compatible with Android 4.1 or better, including Marshmallow and Nougat.

The app is available via the Google Play Store, free to download with in-app purchases. If this is something you’d like to do, check out the source link below.

SOURCE: XDA