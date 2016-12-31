On around Q3 of 2015, the popular pinball mini game within Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV was released as an actual mobile game. It was called Justice Monsters Five and it was supposedly very popular within the said Final Fantasy version. But just as the year is ending, Square Enix is serving notice that it will be shutting the game down by the end of Q1 of 2017.

Justice Monsters Five first launched in the Google Play Store in August. It was a clever idea, and one that Square Enix was asked to do more than once but finally did it with FFXV – which is, port a mini-game from within the main game into a mobile. The smartphone version lets players control the pinball flippers to hit targets, and also lets players recruit new monsters to fight the game’s main villain Lord Vexxos.

Square Enix, in an announcement made a few days ago, said that it will stop selling Golden Balls (the in game currency) by February 27, 2017. It will eventually stop the game service by March 27, 2017.

There was no reason given for why the game developers were doing this – just that they were “apologizing from the bottom of their hearts” for this decision. If you’re a fan of this game, better enjoy it in its last few months of existence.

SOURCE: Square Enix