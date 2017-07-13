Is it finger lickin’ good? That’s our question when we first saw this KFC-branded phone. Of course, it’s not designed to be consumed by any hungry person. It doesn’t smell like KFC chicken either but just looking at the images makes us hungry. Officially called as the KFC Huawei 7 Plus, this device will be released in where else–China. We’re not sure what to make of this phone but it’s cool if you’re a Kentucky Fried Chicken Fan.

This KFC Huawei 7 Plus is a special edition for the Chinese who wants unique stuff. It’s not the first consumer branded phone we’ve seen but it’s certainly the first in a long time. We remember the Facebook phone and Pepsi phones from a few years back but we know they didn’t do so well. They were expensive and didn’t offer anything new.

The KFC phone is part of the food chain’s celebration for its 30th year of existence in China. It’s not only Colonel Sanders who is getting older (although he no longer ages), the brand has also reached an important milestone. This Huawei KFC phone comes with the Kentucky Super app pre-installed so you can enjoy anything KFC including the ‘Wow member 10 thousand K gold’. Users can also take advantage of the ‘k-music song function’ to change the music while inside a KFC store.

The KFC Huawei 7 Plus features a Colonel theme and a fingerprint scanner. The latter is not finger lickin’.

