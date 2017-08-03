For a console gamer, having a lot of consoles to play on is not really a problem, having a gaggle of different controllers is. The solution may just be the “All Controller” – a wireless game controller designed to take on your PS4, Xbox, PC, and even gaming on your Android device.

Imagine having just one controller for every game and platform you will game on. That’s something even we’d like to buy into. The All Controller is just that – a game controller designed to work with almost every platform you can use it on. The All Controller will work with PCs running Windows or Linux, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs running iOS 6 or later, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii, Wii U, and eventually, the Switch.

We haven’t even mentioned Android smartphones, tablets, and Android TV yet. But yes, if it runs Android 4.4 or better, the All Controller will pair with it. And if you’re worried about familiarity, we’re pretty sure that the All Controller will feel like any of the gaming controllers you’ve already used – it will instantly feel comfortable and familiar.

The Kickstarter campaign has already punched through its initial funding goal of CAD$75,000. To get yourself the best variant in the campaign, you will need to pledge at least CAD$110, for the wireless version that will work with most consoles and smartphones. The controller is scheduled to ship in March 2018.

VIA: Kickstarter