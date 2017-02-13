As you know, apart from the wonderfully amazing technology on their cars, Tesla has actually employed an Android app that’s functional in the way you use your Roadster, Model S, or Model X. That is, if you’re lucky enough to own any of these cars. An update to the app has started rolling out, and it brings a friendlier interface and a few new useful features.

The problem with the old Tesla app was that while it worked well, it was pretty clunky and the interface was not very friendly to users. Now we have a new update rolling out, bringing the Tesla app up to version 3, and the first thing you notice is the better-looking interface. This brings the app closer to the standard of newer apps today.

Another new feature is that you can now use fingerprint authentication for wirelessly unlocking your car, for keyless entry. Apart from that, there are the standard features which allows users to view the car’s charging status, and set and control the temperature.

We understand that some users are asking for a feature for preheating the seats via the app, but we can’t have everything. It would possibly be on a later update. Download the update via the link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store