Over a month ago, Mistwalker opened for pre-registration ‘Terra Battle 2’. The new mobile RPG is anticipated because it’s from the maker of Final Fantasy Hironobu Sakaguchi, offering a totally new gameplay experience. The characters will be exploring and be traveling all over Terra, trying to face the mysteries and enemies in this life.

This game requires that you set up formation first before you even enter and start a new battle. It will be one long journey that will challenge you to the core but as with any other epic fantasy, you will have to watch your guard and look over your shoulder to win.

‘Terra Battle 2’ is now out in the Play Store. It’s free to download but in-app items are ready for purchase. It’s out in North America and Japan on different platforms from Android to iOs and Windows. Inside the game is a new world map that you will have to master as you plot a more strategic gameplay.

Terra is full of mysteries but you’re the hero who will work and unravel all the truths along the way. The game features beautiful graphics and stunning background that we know will help in evoking emotions out of you.

Download Terra Battle 2 from the Google Play Store