Almost three years ago, Mistwalker launched Terra Battle for Android. This game was introduced by the maker of Final Fantasy Hironobu Sakaguchi. This time, the RPG gets a new version as the team behind it has recently opened pre-registration. Terra Battle 2 will soon be available for the PC and mobile platforms. The Pre-Registration Campaign started yesterday, August 3, so don’t be surprised if you see the game all over the web in the next few weeks or months.

You can pre-register not only on Google Play but also through Facebook, Twitter, and the website. If you go to terrabattle2.com and register there, you may get a special Friend Avatar to show others.

This RPG offers a new gameplay experience. You need to set up formation before you enter and start a battle. Follow the journey of the heroes as they explore Terra and travel, all while having to face enemies as they deal with many mysteries in life.

Terra Battle 2 is an epic fantasy that we’re assuming is full of drama. Watching the trailer alone evokes a lot of emotions. Watch the official trailer below:

Game will be out in Japan and North America for different platforms (Android, iOS, and Windows). It’s a free-to-play adventure but in-app purchases are available. It will be released just before Summer ends.

