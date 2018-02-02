We talked about Telegram acquiring third-party client Challegram previously and then re-launching it as Telegram X. Well now the popular messaging app has officially launched the faster and smoother app, although it still calls it an “experiment”. It may or may not eventually replace the current app but will be a sort of testing ground for new approaches and technologies that they want to bring to the messaging platform. They’re also publicly launching the TDLib or the Telegram Database Library for third-party developers.

Aside from being a slicker version of the original Telegram app, X for Android is also more battery-efficient, which is always a plus for users who are always on the go. The design is also slicker, even sporting a bubble-free mode if you prefer your messages and media to have a bit more of a breathing room. You can also long press a conversation to preview the content without having to open it. You also can do a lot of swiping actions in this version, like swipe between calls and chats, or swipe on a message to open the forwarding menu easily.

Telegram X also has a bunch of other features that Telegram users will enjoy, like a reimagined music player, a new attachment menu, optimized profile pages, and quick access to media that you have shared with your contacts and vice versa. And because this is labeled experimental, there are a lot of other features that you can explore.

Telegram is also now making its TDLib available so developers can create apps using their platform. It takes care of network implementation, encryption, and even local data storage so that the developers can actually focus on design, animation, and responsive interfaces. You can download Telegram X from the Google Play Store while the TDLib is available on GitHub.

