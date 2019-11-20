TCL is a name known for releasing products from different mobile brands. It is associated with BlackBerry, Turing, Vertu, and Alcatel. The last time we mentioned it was last month when a TCL foldable phone prototype was shown off in a hands-on video. The busiest brand from TCL is Alcatel, announcing new phones left and right. When it comes to Android tablets, we heard about that TCL foldable smartphone-tablet that was expected to be unveiled during IFA 2019. There are several models from Alcatel as well.

From TCL itself, we only remember the XESS Android tablet that came with Alexa back in 2016. Today, we’re learning about an upcoming one according to a recent leak. The TCL WQ gaming tablet is said to come with a display that has a punch-hole and a 240Hz refresh rate.

We know 60Hz, 90Hz, and even 120Hz refresh rates but this is the first time we’re hearing about a 240Hz refresh rate on a small device. It’s not really small because it will still be bigger than a smartphone. The 240Hz rate is usually for laptop displays like those from MSI or TVs like those from Hisense.

The punch-hole feature may be a first for any tablet but we already know the Huawei MatePad Pro will have that honor especially since it’s launching this coming November 25. Well, the TCL WQ gaming tablet may follow next. Some images appeared on Weibo that show that said display with a camera hole.

The mystery TCL gaming tablet is believed to make an impression with the TCL WQ Gaming Tablet Display measuring 10.8-inches, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 280 PPI, 500 nits of brightness level, and DCI-P3 color gamut. The punch hole maybe 1.5mm thick placed at the upper left corner and may probably hold a selfie camera. Let’s wait and see for an official announcement from TCL.