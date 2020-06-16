The under-screen camera technology is still in its early stages. No OEM has introduced a smartphone with such a feature yet but there have been many related attempts. The last one we featured was the Visionox under-screen camera introduced as first in the world. Xiaomi filed a patent for under-screen camera technology last month. The upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to get an under-screen camera and 120Hz display. Around the same time last year, the OPPO Under-Screen Camera was unveiled at MWC Shanghai.

TCL wants to join the fun by showing off this under-screen camera smartphone. It’s only a patent but as most related concepts we’ve seen recently, this one also has potential. After the TCL 10L phone, we may see a new phone with an almost bezel-less screen.

A TCL smartphone with a camera under the screen was filed last year at the China National Intellectual Property Office. It’s only a design patent but it’s only now that document was released. The front display shows no punch-hole nor any notch. There’s only a selfie camera under the screen.

Visionox’s under-screen camera may be used first by Huawei and Honor. Xiaomi has also worked with Visionox before so future Xiaomi phones may also use the same under-screen camera. When it comes to the rear camera system, there are quad cameras with double LED flash.

Looking at the patent image, TCL has placed the cameras in a square module instead of the horizontal position. There is not much to say on the camera specs and features but TCL can probably come up with an affordable smartphone with an under-camera display. You see, the TCL 10 5G phone is priced low so we know TCL can come up with something at that price range.