While most OEMs are pushing for 5G phones, here is another brand ready with a 5G tablet. There aren’t many 5G tablets available yet but of course, Samsung is ahead with a few Galaxy Tab 5G models. There are also others from Honor and Lenovo. TCL has introduced the TCL 20 5G but here’s a new one from the same brand: the TCL TAB Pro 5G. Compared to other more affordable and mid-range 5G tablets, this one is poised for the premium market.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G works with the Sub-6 and mmWave 5G network of Verizon. The tablet features almost premium specs but comes at a reasonable price. It’s $399.99 which is way lower than the S649 iPad Mini 5G from Apple.

The Verizon TCL TAB Pro 5G comes with a large 10.36-inch LCD screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 1200 x 2000 FHD+ resolution. It’s only LCD and not OLED so the price can be lower. Not a lot has been compromised because there are other important display features like an eye comfort mode, reading mode, and adaptive brightness. These features can help you reduce eye strain.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a single 13MP camera with autofocus on the rear. It can handle up to 1080p 30fps video recording. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels with the same video capture and autofocus. There’s also the NXTVISION technology, Object Eraser, and AI Sky Enhancement.

The tablet comes with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 802.11ac. Only a USB-C port is ready as there is no 3.5mm headphone jack included. The TCL TAB Pro 5G runs on 4G of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with 64GB of onboard storage. You can have up to 1TB of extra memory with a microSD slot.

The tablet’s 8000mAh battery is good enough to last up to 25 days on LTE standby or 17 hours on mixed use. You can fully charge the battery with 18W fast charger within four hours. Wired reverse charging support is also present.

This Verizon-exclusive TCL TAB Pro 5G can also work as a mobile hotspot. Feel free to share your your 4G or 5G data via WiFi up to ten devices.