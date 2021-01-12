We haven’t heard anything about TCL since November when we told you about the TCL 20 5G. It was out first look at the mid-ranger. This week at the CES 2021, we’re learning more about the phone again and other new products from the company. Aside from the TCL 20 5G, there is also the TCL 20 SE and the TCL TAB 10S Android tablet. The OEM has also introduced a rollable OLED phone and a scroll-like tablet.

TCL 20 5G

As usual, TCL used the CES 2021 as its launching pad for its new products. This year is different though as the event goes virtual due to the global pandemic. The TCL 20 5G is just one from the TCL 20 series.

The TCL 20 5G comes with the improved NXTVISION 2.0 display technology. It still is an affordable phone but delivers better performance. It’s a follow-up to the TCL 10 series. By affordable, we mean a price below 300EUR ($365).

The phone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot display with NXTVISION technology and HDR10 video playback. For better color accuracy, the SDR-to-HDR real-time conversion tool works with its display calibration mode. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 690 5G processor that allows Smart 5G connectivity already.

The 4500mAh battery is enough to make it running the whole day or even longer. When it comes to imaging, the triple camera system, headlined by a 48MP main shooter, is powered by AI, auto-focus, and video image stabilization. You can choose between the Placid Blue or Mist Gray TCL 20 5G. If you live in Italy, you can purchase the phone for 299EUR ($363). Other key markets will get the device in the coming months.

TCL 20 SE

The TCL 20 SE is another affordable smartphone. Its screen is slightly bigger at 6.82-inches with a V-notch display for the selfie camera. It offers a 20.5:9 screen aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The company has added a Smart Floating Window so users can do other tasks while watching like may reply to an e-mail or browse the web.

Video playback is enhanced by an SDR-to-HDR technology and the NXTVISION technology. Other special features include a Hi-Res Audio certification, dual speaker design, and a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The 5000mAh battery also features On-The-Go reverse charging capability. With it comes to the camera department, the quad rear camera system is powered by AI for enhancement. It features an AI Object Eraser to blur the background.

You can get the TCL 20 SE in either Aurora Green or Nuit Black. It’s more affordable at only 149EUR ($180). The phone will also be available in other countries.

TCL TAB 10S



The TCL TAB 10S boasts a 10.1-inch screen with 2000 x 1920 resolution. It runs on a MT8768 octa-core chipset and 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There is a 64GB onboard storage plus an 8000mAh with 18W charging.

The tablet doesn’t offer 5G– just WiFi or with LTE. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, WiFi 802.11ac, USB Type-C 2.0. Pogo pins, and a TCL T-Pen stylus. The price is set at 199EUR ($242) for the WiFi-only model. The LTE variant costs 249EUR ($302).