TCL has been trying to venture beyond the TV realm into the smartphone industry for a while now, but the journey to cut out a name for itself has been really difficult. The company launched a series of TCL 10 phones earlier this year, and we would expect it to bring out a successor to it now. Turns outs TCL is working on a new smartphone, but it is not going to be a successor to the TCL 10 series, instead it will succeed TCL Plex announced in the third quarter of 2019.

This was revealed by imminent tipster Evan Blass who has just leaked first images and details of the brand’s upcoming smartphone called the TCL 20 5G. This will be the company’s second 5G smartphone after the TCL 10 5G. This will be a mid-range smartphone with a triple camera setup and Snapdragon 690 processor.

Comprising a large 6.67-inch hole-punch with 1080 x 2400 resolution, the TCL 20 5G is expected to have side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. The smartphone will have a 48MP main camera at the back accompanied by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro lens. On the front, the unannounced phone will feature a center-aligned 8MP selfie camera.

As informed earlier, the TCL 20 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 SoC, it will be paired to 6GB of RAM and come in two memory options – 128GB and 256GB. On the battery front, the TCL smartphone will pack a 4,500mAh battery.

TCL 20 5G is going to be an old-school design with 3.5mm jack, which is a much-needed feature in mid-range phone, so to say. For charging and connectivity needs, the phone includes a USB-C port. There is also a possibility for a dedicated Google Assistant button on board, and the phone will be launched sometime early next year. A definite date is to be announced.