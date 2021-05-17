After being in beta for a few months, Tasker 5.12 update brought to the fore the process to make smartphones smarter with automated routines. With the update, users were provided the option to automate their phones for sleep tracking, add favorite actions to Favorite Actions menu and do a lot more. All possible on devices running Android 5.0 onwards.

Now, with the introduction of Tasker 5.12.21 rolling out, the app has been further fine-tuned to take advantage of Android’s own Sleep API. The app can allow you to better automate the smartphone based on when you’ve fallen asleep.

Tasker has been one of the friendlier apps for any power user. This is largely because of the times the innovative app keeps updating to add new and interesting tweaks to make tinkering with the Android device more exciting.

Since Tasker is showing no signs of slowing down and is constantly including more features, it is now rolling out a new update that brings fixes to several bugs introduced in the last update. Some fixes have been done to the JSON and external storage support, which was introduced in the previous v5.12 update.

In addition, the new update also enables users to add, click and remove any third-party tiles in the quick settings menu effortlessly, for details on this, you can check out the demo video above. For other details on the changelog, you can click here.