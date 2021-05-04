Calling all tasker fans, here is probably a new update you have been waiting for. Now in the process to make your handsets smarter with automated routines, Tasker is letting you automate your smartphone for sleep tracking. Taking advantage of the Android’s own Sleep API the Tasker will allow automation of the device based on when it thinks you’ve fallen asleep.

It was back in February when Tasker first introduced the sleep tracking automation to the beta version of its new update – v5.12. The feature has been designed to be battery-efficient and easily track users’ sleep using the app.

After months of test, the feature is now rolling out in the stable version in Tasker 5.12. The update has begun rolling out to users via the Play Store, though toilers have the option to download it from other places if they can’t wait for the update to show up on the Play Store.

The feature can reportedly allow the users to easily monitor sleep through the inputs from the phone’s motion sensors and light – so the device can automate tracking when the phone thinks you’re asleep. What this means is that the phone understands what’s what and only enters the sleep mode when it is sure you’ve gone off to sleep.

In addition to the sleep tracking feature, the new Tasker update also brings to the fore other features such as the Favorite Actions menu to let you add favorite actions easily using only a single touch. The complete changelog shows all the other inclusions, but the highlight is that the new update will add external storage support on all devices running the new Android 11 OS.