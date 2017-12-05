Target released its own shopping app for Android several years ago and it has since received a number of important updates. Just a few months ago, shopping on Target can now be done through the Google Assistant and Google Express. Now it’s getting another update, an important one, that will make mobile shopping even better. The Target app now has the Wallet feature that lets shoppers pay at stores. The Wallet also includes the Target REDcard and Cartwheel, letting anyone save not just money with the discounts but also time with the ease of use.

Checking out for the items you just bought can be faster because you can do it on your own right in the mobile app on any Android device. If you’re into couponing, you will find the Wallet also has all the possible digital savings, offers, and coupons. Your REDcard discount can still be applied so you can save more. Meanwhile, Redemption of Target GiftCards with Wallet is still being prepared.

The Wallet feature brings everything that will make shopping easier and faster in one place. The timing of its release is just perfect because it’s the holiday season and we’re certain you’re now stressing out with all the things you need to buy and the long line at Target you need to face to finish.

Download Target app from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Target