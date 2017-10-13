It seems like brands are really trying to make it easier and more convenient for us to shop for their products. No matter how you feel about that, it’s obviously the growing trend now in e-commerce especially with the arrival of digital assistants, smart speakers, and various shopping services. Google Express has now added Target to the stores you can shop from within the service. Soon you will also be able to shop on your smartphone through Google Assistant.

You can now shop Target from your Google Express account from anywhere in the US except Hawaii and Alaska. You can even get free 2-day shipping if your purchases are more than $35. They are also working on adding your REDcard as well so that you can get the 5% off discount plus free delivery. You can also opt-in if you want to receive recommendations from the store and because Google Assistant remembers your previous purchases, you don’t need to choose what size or variety if you’re ordering the same thing.

Google Assistant will also make your online shopping easier as you can now ask it to order stuff for you through Google Express on your Android TV. Soon, you’ll also be able to tell your GA to buy things for you on your smartphone. You just have to say something like, “Ok Google, buy shampoo from Target” and based on your previous purchases, it will order your default brand and quantity.

Currently, there are over 50 Google Express retailers, including Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Costco, Payless, Toys R Us, etc, so you have a lot of choices. The addition of Target is a boon as there are more than one thousand stores currently in the US. Happy shopping!

SOURCE: Google