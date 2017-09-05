Convertible or 2-in-1 notebooks are nothing new but there aren’t many choices ideal for the children. Those laptops or tablets you see in the market are more for adults and only a few are kid-friendly like the Acer Iconia One 8 from last year, Kurio from five years ago, and the Fuhu ELEV-8. We’re used to tablets and perhaps the children nowadays know more how to navigate one compared to using a personal computer. Perhaps it’s time that we teach kids again and introduce them to basic computers.

One startup wants to make a head start by launching a hybrid Android laptop-tablet that is fun to use and at the same time educational, safe, and affordable. This isn’t for the small kids but more for the pre-teens who may need access to a computer or the Internet to help them with their school work. What’s good about this tablet-PC is that it is offered with Family Link. The latter is the tech giant’s new parental control app which will now come pre-installed in Tanoshi.

School-aged kids will enjoy the Tanoshi. It is easy to use and can be used in two ways–tablet or laptop. Specs include a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen, 2GB RAM, dual stereo speakers, 32GB built-in storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, a pair of USB ports, and a 5000mAh battery. The physical keyboard comes as an attachment to the tablet for when you need to do some typing and serious work.

The tablet is Android-powered so we know the adults and children are familiar with the OS. It is attractive in three colors: Pink, Blue, and Green.

This Tanoshi is still a Kickstarter project but re-order for the tablet will begin on September 14 via the crowd-sourcing website for about $200. Shipping will begin in December.

SOURCE: Tanoshi