Just last week we were telling you about Talon’s beta update which saw a sort of major overhaul for the 3rd-party Twitter client. We predicted that the update will eventually rollout to the main app soon, but we actually didn’t expect it to happen just a week later. Yes, Talon 6.0 is now available for all users, bringing with it a new, overhauled UI, new features so the micro-blogging experience will be better, and improvements on previous already useful features.

What Talon promises is that once you update to the latest version, everything should be “faster, sleeker, and easier to use.” The tweet viewer and profile viewer in the app now looks different, but hopefully for the better of course. Viewing the tweets of an account that you follow is now also easier since you can filter what you just want to see. Auto-completing the name when you’re mentioning someone on a tweet can now just include the people you’re actually following. You will also be able to see entire threads instead of just one reply to give you better context.

The article viewer has also been improved, which is pretty important if you mostly get your news and links from specific accounts on the social network. If it’s photos that you’re viewing or videos including on the YouTube player, they should now load faster as well. The tablet version also gets improved layouts and better support.

You don’t need to have the beta version to enjoy the new Talon. Just update to the latest version through its Google Play page.

SOURCE: Talon