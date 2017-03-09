If you’ve been using Talon for Twitter as your default Twitter client, then you would want to pay attention to this: you are about to experience a major overhaul. Well, not now per se as this update to version 6.0.0 is still in the beta phase but it will probably roll out to the main app eventually. But for now those who are using the beta version will be able to experience the new look, new features and improvements on the old tools and tricks. Plus, they promise that “everything is faster, sleeker, and easier to use.”

The whole User Interface has been overhauled, at least in terms of its tweet viewer and profile viewer. You can actually now filter the tweets of a certain account that you’re following, choose which type of tweets from them you want to see and see their tweets and interactions in just one place. Other new features including seeing threads on a tweet instead of just a reply to the tweet (for better context), seeing the user’s lists in their profile, and the option to only show people you’re following when completing a mention with the auto-complete function.

Some improvements that are included in this beta update include better article viewer, faster but more efficient image loading, improvements in the video and YouTube player, better UI for replying to and quoting tweets. If you’re using Talon on your tablet, you’ll also have better support and layouts for the app. Twitter Moments is something that Twitter hasn’t made available for third-party apps so if you view a link from it, it will open on the Twitter page itself.

If you’d like to experience all these new things, you can still sign up to be a beta tester of course. But if you want a more stable version, better wait for the rollout to the main app, although there isn’t any date yet as to when that will happen.

SOURCE: Talon