It looks like Xiaomi will join the bandwagon of selfie enablers in the smartphone market with the recent release of the new Redmi Note 5A. This new smartphone from the Chinese manufacturers puts a focus on better selfies and affordability – as if we need more people taking selfies in the world. But be that as it may, the Redmi Note 5A is official.

The Redmi Note 5A carries on Xiaomi’s tradition of putting competent hardware on very affordable devices. This new smartphone is no different – the Redmi Note 5A carries a 5.5-inch HD (720p) LCD screen powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or a Snapdragon 435 chipset – octa-core with eight Cortex-A53 cores. The variants differ in their RAM and internal storage, plus the higher end models will have a rear-placed fingerprint scanner.

The standard model will have 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD. The higher variants will have 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. Both the upgraded variants will sport the 16MP front-facing wide angle camera with the 13MP rear camera, while the base variant will only have a 5MP selfie cam. All variants will run Xiaomi’s new MIUI 9 software based on Android Nougat and a 3,080mAh battery.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 5A will cost around USD$105. The upgraded 3GB RAM model will cost you USD$134, and the variant with the highest specs (4GB/64GB) will cost around USD$179. These prices are still very affordable, considering the specs the Redmi Note 5A has. But we will have to see if these phones will get released internationally.

