The Motorola RAZR 5G is finally available via T-Mobile. It will officially be ready for sale in the United States beginning October 2, Friday. The Un-Carrier is proud to offer the 5G foldable phone in the country with exciting deals for both existing and new customers. The foldable device was announced in earlier September, going official with a Snapdragon 765G processor and updated specs from the original Moto Razr phone that was introduced in 2019. Nothing much has changed design-wise but this one now has 5G connectivity and better hardware.

You can trade in an eligible device and get $400 off the price. It will also be offered with 24 monthly bill credits. You can also avail of the Motorola razr 5G for half off price. This is offered when you trade-in an eligible phone and activate another line.

The new Motorola RAZR phone works on the carrier’s 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum. As the first 5G network provider in the United States, T-Mobile is ready to deliver super-fast mobile Internet to more people.

The Un-carrier offers mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) in many areas in the US with up to 1 Gbps of peak speed. It’s about 7.5x faster than the average LTE speed. To review the specs, the phone comes equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED screen plus a Quick View front display, dual 48MP + 20MP cameras with OIS and Quad Pixel technology, all-day battery TurboPower charging tech.

The retail price of the Motorola RAZR 5G is $1,399.99. You can get it with zero down and a $46.67 monthly payment for 30 months for qualified customers under an Equipment Installment Plan. Choose between the Blush Gold and Polished Graphite.