Away from the spotlight of high-end devices and flagship models, there’s still a market for a phone that’s friendlier to your pockets and yet still do the job you ask it to do. This is what the Coolpad Defiant is, a budget phone that will do the job for you. It’s definitely not a flagship phone, but it’s going to save you some money.

The Coolpad Defiant is a budget phone which will be available with T-Mobile. It features a 5-inch display, handy and not even HD – resolution is at 854×480. The good news is that this display will not tax the 2,450mAh battery too much, it should last you the day and then some. The phone is powered by a competent Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and a barebones 8GB internal storage.

When you feel the need to take a pic, there’s a 5MP/2MP camera combo to give you an image that just about shows what you’re pointing the camera at. You can plug in a microSD card if you want more storage (and you’ll probably need to). Android 7.0 Nougat runs the show.

As you can see, there’s just enough hardware there to keep the phone running and do its work. There’s 4G LTE connectivity, so that will take care of your social media and messaging needs. It will launch with T-Mobile on June 16, and although there’s no pricing available yet, we’d be surprised if this pushes above USD$150.

