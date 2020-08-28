T-Mobile has got a new REVVL for everyone. A couple of months ago, we mentioned the T-Mobile REVVL 5G and REVVL 4+ would be announced soon. It’s been more than a year since the REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ budget phones were introduced so it’s time for a new set of REVVL phones from the network. The Un-Carrier just made official three new phones: the REVVL 4, REVVL 4+, and REVVL 5G. The most advanced among the three is the REVVL 5G which is obviously 5G powered.

T-Mobile is able to deliver an “affordable 5G smartphone” in the US. The REVVL 5G is only $399.99. You can even get it for only $200 after 24 bill credits. It’s only a mid-range 5G phone so it can probably compete with whatever new OnePlus Nord is being planned.

The REVVL 5G connects to T-Mobile’s 5G (600 MHz and 2.5 GHz) and LTE network. Expect a super-fast connection with it. Beginning September 4, the phone will also be available on Metro by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s new CEO is proud of its 5G services. He said, “We’ve made incredible waves in 5G — with more coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined and the WORLD’s first standalone 5G — but we knew to truly make #5GforALL a reality, we needed more affordable 5G smartphones. And that’s why we’re launching the REVVL 5G — to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most.”

A more reliable 5G coverage is promised with the REVVL 5G. It comes equipped with a decent 6.53” FHD+ screen, 16MP selfie shooter, triple rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, and a 4500mAh battery. The 5G phone will also be joined by the REVVL 4 with a smaller 6.22-inch HD+ screen, 13MP rear camera, MediaTek chipset, and a 3500mAh battery. The REVVL 4+ is a slightly improved version with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, dual rear-facing shooters, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, and a 4000 mAh battery.