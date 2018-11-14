T-Mobile is usually chosen by some of the top OEMs as their exlusive partner carrier in the United States but the company has also remained in the business of catering to the budget category. Last year, T-Mobile introduced the flagship budget phone called REVVL. It was announced alongside the T-Mobile Alchemy. Both are T-Mobile-branded smartphones that offer basic Android mobile experience. For this year, the network is releasing a follow-up. Actually, there is two: the T-Mobile REVVL 2 and the REVVL 2 Plus.

The REVVL 2 line may still be within the budget category but the phones boast some flagship level specs and features. T-Mobile is making the pair even more special with an all-day battery, two-year warranty, and an impressive display screen.

Add a line to get a free REVVL 2 phone which is a follow-up to last year’s REVVL Plus. Add another $84 to get a REVVL 2 Plus. They may be budget phones but they come with decent specs, good enough for basic smartphone use. The flagship prices are non-existent because T-Mobile wants to keep them down for most people.

The T-Mobile REVVL 2 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch HD screen, 1440×720 pixel resolution, 18:9 display, contoured edge glass, MediaTek MT6739 processor, face unlock, 13MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage (expandable), and a 3000mAh battery. It already runs on Android Oreo and is IP52 water and dust-resistance and IK02 impact/shock resistance.

The bigger variant, the T-Mobile REVVL 2 Plus sports a larger 6.0-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 2160 x 1080 resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, 12MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, 2.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6739 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. The device also runs on Android Oreo.

T-Mobile gives away the REVVL 2 for free when you add a line to your current subscription. Its FRP is $168 but you can get it at no downpayment and $7 monthly for 24 months. The REVVL 2 Plus is only $84 for a limited time. It’s $3.50 per month when added to a line.

SOURCE: T-Mobile