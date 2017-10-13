For those people always traveling to Mexico and Canada and are on T-Mobile, sorry to say but the Un-Carrier is cutting your LTE roaming. What T-Mobile is going to do is add a cap to the LTE mobile data. It’s not unlimited LTE but it appears subscribers have been consuming large amounts. There is no mention if it’s temporary or permanent but T-Mobile will need to work on some issues first.

The mobile carrier said that it wants to improve and make a decision to “prevent usage beyond the intent of the product”. If you are on legacy rate plans, Simple Choice North America, or T-Mobile ONE, you will receive up to a maximum of 5GB of 4G LTE unlimited talk, text, and data beginning November 12. This is for those using the high-speed data in Canada or Mexico. Once the cap is reached, you will be switched to Simple Global speeds only. That’s not bad at all but we know there are people who will be annoyed by this decision.

Mobile Without Borders has been one of T-Mobile’s most popular products benefitting a lot of customers regularly traveling to and from Mexico and Canada. The limit will simply be to control usage of the high-speed data. If you wish to still enjoy high-speed data, you may instead add the T-Mobile ONE Plus International to your plan for a cost.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: T-Mobile